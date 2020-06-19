All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

2050 N Clark

2050 North Clark Street · (630) 408-1304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2050 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
Come view this gorgeous 2BR/2BA luxury unit in the brand new development @ Twenty Fifty Lincoln Park. This 1265sqft apartment features a unique and open layout and high end finishes and fixtures. The modern gourmet kitchen has Quartz countertops and professional grade stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are a great size and can accommodate large pieces of furniture. Other features to note are the wood plank flooring throughout, 10' ceilings, Nest thermostat, central heat & AC, Elfa closet organizers, and full sized laundry in-unit. Tenants will enjoy the east facing balcony with views of the park, zoo and lake, all which are within walking distance. The building has secured, high-tech entry, package receiving, bike and everyday storage. Garage parking is available and pets are negotiable. cbrd116475

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 N Clark have any available units?
2050 N Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 N Clark have?
Some of 2050 N Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 N Clark currently offering any rent specials?
2050 N Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 N Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 N Clark is pet friendly.
Does 2050 N Clark offer parking?
Yes, 2050 N Clark does offer parking.
Does 2050 N Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 N Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 N Clark have a pool?
No, 2050 N Clark does not have a pool.
Does 2050 N Clark have accessible units?
No, 2050 N Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 N Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 N Clark has units with dishwashers.
