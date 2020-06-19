2050 N Clark

Amenities

Come view this gorgeous 2BR/2BA luxury unit in the brand new development @ Twenty Fifty Lincoln Park. This 1265sqft apartment features a unique and open layout and high end finishes and fixtures. The modern gourmet kitchen has Quartz countertops and professional grade stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are a great size and can accommodate large pieces of furniture. Other features to note are the wood plank flooring throughout, 10' ceilings, Nest thermostat, central heat & AC, Elfa closet organizers, and full sized laundry in-unit. Tenants will enjoy the east facing balcony with views of the park, zoo and lake, all which are within walking distance. The building has secured, high-tech entry, package receiving, bike and everyday storage. Garage parking is available and pets are negotiable. cbrd116475