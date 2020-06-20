All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1642 W Morse Ave 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1642 W Morse Ave 2S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1642 W Morse Ave 2S

1642 West Morse Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1642 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 Morse Line - Huge Rehab - Property Id: 102578

3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Floor plan with Heat Included. Walk to Morse Red Line. Parking avail

Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 6-minute walk to Morse Red Line.

Newly Remodeled Space includes:

-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen
-Large Open Living Room
-Master Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed and attached half bath
-Hardwood Flooring
-New Light Fixtures
-Newer Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones

Heat Included
Sleeve AC Units Included
Laundry in Building

*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*

Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cat-friendly with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102578
Property Id 102578

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have any available units?
1642 W Morse Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have?
Some of 1642 W Morse Ave 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 W Morse Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
1642 W Morse Ave 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 W Morse Ave 2S pet-friendly?
No, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S offer parking?
Yes, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S does offer parking.
Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 W Morse Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 W Morse Ave 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1642 W Morse Ave 2S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity