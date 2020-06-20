1642 W Morse Ave 2S

Amenities
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 Morse Line - Huge Rehab - Property Id: 102578
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Floor plan with Heat Included. Walk to Morse Red Line. Parking avail
Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 6-minute walk to Morse Red Line.
Newly Remodeled Space includes:
-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen
-Large Open Living Room
-Master Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed and attached half bath
-Hardwood Flooring
-New Light Fixtures
-Newer Windows
-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones
Heat Included
Sleeve AC Units Included
Laundry in Building
*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*
Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cat-friendly with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102578
Property Id 102578
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5810610)