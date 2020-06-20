1642 W Morse Ave 2S

Amenities

Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 Morse Line - Huge Rehab - Property Id: 102578



3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Floor plan with Heat Included. Walk to Morse Red Line. Parking avail



Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 6-minute walk to Morse Red Line.



Newly Remodeled Space includes:



-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen

-Large Open Living Room

-Master Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed and attached half bath

-Hardwood Flooring

-New Light Fixtures

-Newer Windows

-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones



Heat Included

Sleeve AC Units Included

Laundry in Building



*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*



Included in Rent: Heat, Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cat-friendly with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102578

No Dogs Allowed



