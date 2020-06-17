All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1504 ROSCOE

1504 W Roscoe St · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1504 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Great 1 Bed with in-unit Laundry!
Beautiful gut rehabbed 1 bed, 1 bath in desirable Southport Corridor! Tons of shops and restaurants down Southport and Lincoln Ave. NEW Whole foods and XSport Fitness less than 1/2 mile away. Plenty of public transportation options - Southport brown line with buses running on multiple streets nearby. Unit offers central A/C, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and updated bath. Renovated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! In-unit laundry included, and and large outdoor patio space! Available 10/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 ROSCOE have any available units?
1504 ROSCOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 ROSCOE have?
Some of 1504 ROSCOE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 ROSCOE currently offering any rent specials?
1504 ROSCOE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 ROSCOE pet-friendly?
No, 1504 ROSCOE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1504 ROSCOE offer parking?
No, 1504 ROSCOE does not offer parking.
Does 1504 ROSCOE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 ROSCOE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 ROSCOE have a pool?
No, 1504 ROSCOE does not have a pool.
Does 1504 ROSCOE have accessible units?
No, 1504 ROSCOE does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 ROSCOE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 ROSCOE has units with dishwashers.
