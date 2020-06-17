1504 ROSCOE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Great 1 Bed with in-unit Laundry!

Beautiful gut rehabbed 1 bed, 1 bath in desirable Southport Corridor! Tons of shops and restaurants down Southport and Lincoln Ave. NEW Whole foods and XSport Fitness less than 1/2 mile away. Plenty of public transportation options - Southport brown line with buses running on multiple streets nearby. Unit offers central A/C, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and updated bath. Renovated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! In-unit laundry included, and and large outdoor patio space! Available 10/1.