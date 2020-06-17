All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1350 North Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

1350 North Lake Shore Drive

1350 North Lake Shore Drive · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
valet service
1350 North Lake Shore Drive Apt #1202, Chicago, IL 60610 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Good Coast Luxury and huge Apartment homes at excellent price points! Apartment Amenities: (* -In select units) - Dishwasher* - Plush Carpeting - Lake and City Views - Renovated Finishes* - Spacious Layouts - Stainless Steel Appliances* - Central Air - Wood-Inspired Flooring* - Ceramic Flooring - Large Closets Community Amenities: - Rooftop Deck with Grills and Fire Pit - Dog Park - On-Site Dry Cleaners - On- Site Grocery Store - Pet Friendly Community - Storage Lockers - 24 Hour Valet Parking in Attached Garage - Divvy Bike Station - Smoke Free Community - 24 Hour Door Staff - 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance - 24 Hour Fitness Center - 24 Hour Laundry - Guest Suites - Package Receiving - WiFi throughout Common Areas - Zip Car in Garage Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Epoch Chicago Phone: 312-366-1166 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582639 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1350 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1350 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 North Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
