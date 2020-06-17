Amenities

1350 North Lake Shore Drive Apt #1202, Chicago, IL 60610 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Good Coast Luxury and huge Apartment homes at excellent price points! Apartment Amenities: (* -In select units) - Dishwasher* - Plush Carpeting - Lake and City Views - Renovated Finishes* - Spacious Layouts - Stainless Steel Appliances* - Central Air - Wood-Inspired Flooring* - Ceramic Flooring - Large Closets Community Amenities: - Rooftop Deck with Grills and Fire Pit - Dog Park - On-Site Dry Cleaners - On- Site Grocery Store - Pet Friendly Community - Storage Lockers - 24 Hour Valet Parking in Attached Garage - Divvy Bike Station - Smoke Free Community - 24 Hour Door Staff - 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance - 24 Hour Fitness Center - 24 Hour Laundry - Guest Suites - Package Receiving - WiFi throughout Common Areas - Zip Car in Garage Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Epoch Chicago Phone: 312-366-1166 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3582639 ]