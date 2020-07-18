1111 West Grace St.

Amenities

Welcome to W Grace Street! *AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020* Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Wrigleyville/Lakeview neighborhood. Highly sought after location is just steps away from Cubs, Southport and the Lake! Located steps from Wrigley Field, Features include: hardwood floors, on-site laundry, Street parking with permit Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building. LX Realty - Chicago IL



