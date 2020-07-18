All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1111 West Grace St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1111 West Grace St.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

1111 West Grace St.

1111 West Grace Street · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to W Grace Street! *AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020* Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Wrigleyville/Lakeview neighborhood. Highly sought after location is just steps away from Cubs, Southport and the Lake! Located steps from Wrigley Field, Features include: hardwood floors, on-site laundry, Street parking with permit Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building. LX Realty - Chicago IL

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 West Grace St. have any available units?
1111 West Grace St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1111 West Grace St. currently offering any rent specials?
1111 West Grace St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 West Grace St. pet-friendly?
No, 1111 West Grace St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1111 West Grace St. offer parking?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not offer parking.
Does 1111 West Grace St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 West Grace St. have a pool?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not have a pool.
Does 1111 West Grace St. have accessible units?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 West Grace St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 West Grace St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 West Grace St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1111 West Grace St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity