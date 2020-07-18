All apartments in Chicago
1026 West Dakin Street

1026 West Dakin Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632542
Location

1026 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing three bedroom, two bath in Wrigleyville! Great character, unit features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, gorgeous woodwork, large living and dining rooms, large bedrooms, good closet space, central air, updated kitchen with dishwasher, laundry room in building. Garage and off street parking may be available. Steps to transportation, bars, restaurants and shops! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 West Dakin Street have any available units?
1026 West Dakin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 West Dakin Street have?
Some of 1026 West Dakin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 West Dakin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 West Dakin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 West Dakin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 West Dakin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1026 West Dakin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 West Dakin Street offers parking.
Does 1026 West Dakin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 West Dakin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 West Dakin Street have a pool?
No, 1026 West Dakin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 West Dakin Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 West Dakin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 West Dakin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 West Dakin Street has units with dishwashers.
