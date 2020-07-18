1026 West Dakin Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing three bedroom, two bath in Wrigleyville! Great character, unit features exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, gorgeous woodwork, large living and dining rooms, large bedrooms, good closet space, central air, updated kitchen with dishwasher, laundry room in building. Garage and off street parking may be available. Steps to transportation, bars, restaurants and shops! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Contact us to schedule a showing.