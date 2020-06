3045 ANTON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 22nd, 2020! OPEN CONCEPT-RECENT UPGRADES-NEUTRAL CARPET, CERAMIC TILE, LIGHT FIXTURES! ALL NEW WINDOWS 2018. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT, 2-CAR ATTACHED GAR W/OPENER! ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED FEATURING A BRAND NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR PLUS NEWER STAINLESS OVEN/RANGE, DISHWASHER & BUILT-IN MICROWAVE! CORNER GAS FIREPLACE IN 2-STORY LIVING ROOM! DINING ROOM W/FRENCH DOOR TO CONCRETE PATIO AND MANY TREES FOR SHADE! MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK-IN CLOSET! LARGE FULL BATH HAS JACUZZI TUB! WHITE TRIM & 6-PANEL DOORS! EAT-IN KIT W/LOTS OF WHITE CABINETS! LOFT OVERLOOKS LR/DR! NEWER FURNACE, A/C & HWH! NEW WASHER AND BRAND NEW DRYER ARE ALSO INCLUDED. WELL TAKEN CARE OF-IN A QUIET OAKHURST COMMUNITY. WALK TO PARK AND WALKING/BIKING PATHS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTURANTS AND INTERSTATE 88. SCHOOL DISTRICT #204.