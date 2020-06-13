Apartment List
/
IL
/
lockport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,242
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,426
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Highpoint Apartments
18 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willowbridge
21 Units Available
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$798
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Montclare
12 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2114 Hawthorne Ave
2114 Hawthorne Street, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 bd 2 ba spacious split level Crest Hill - 3 bd 2 ba brick spacious split level with an attached 1 car garage. Great sized family room, living room, and finished additional spaces in basement to be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom or office.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Manor Dr - Unit D
209 Manor Drive, New Lenox, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Hickory St #1
1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridal Wreath Acres
1 Unit Available
1008 Cypress Ln
1008 Cypress Lane, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
1008 Cypress Ln - Property Id: 292065 Beautifully rehabbed House with new Hardwood Floors, New Porcelain Tiles, new Bathroom, Custom Moldings, New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Subway Style Backsplash, New Electric Service,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Francis Street 3
625 Francis Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Upper, front, just painted and carpeted 2 bedroom - Property Id: 286400 Just painted and carpeted, upper, front, 2 bedroom apartment with new mini-blinds, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioners, 2 closets, and off-street

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
St. Pat's
1 Unit Available
308 Dewey St.
308 Dewey Avenue, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,225
1700 sqft
308 Dewey is a large 5 Bedroom and 2 bathroom House located in West Joliet. The house features carpet throughout, 1 bedroom downstairs, 4 bedrooms upstairs, eat in kitchen, off street parking, front patio and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
407 Elmwood Ave.
407 Elmwood Avenue, Joliet, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,145
1392 sqft
407 Elmwood is a roomy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house in Joliet. The house has plenty of living space between the large bedrooms and living & dining area. It also features updated bathrooms, full basement, fenced yard and 1st floor laundry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
405 Sherman St
405 Sherman Street, Joliet, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2150 sqft
405 Sherman is an amazing 5 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in Joliet. This property has been recently updated with fresh paint, recent carpet and refinished hardwood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Duncan St.
200 Duncan Street, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$845
968 sqft
200 Duncan is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house located in Joliet. The house features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen, roomy front porch, basement, finished attic, and a 2 car detached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 S. Briggs St.
120 South Briggs Street, Ingalls Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
120 S. Briggs is a charming 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Joliet's Ingalls Park Neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reedwood
1 Unit Available
505 Park Drive
505 Park Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1680 sqft
505 Park Dr. is a stunning 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom House Located in West Joliet. This house has been beautifully updated with refinished hardwood floors and all original woodwork throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cathedral Area
1 Unit Available
955 Oneida Street
955 Oneida Street, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
Newly renovated second floor unit offers a roomy living and dining space. New kitchen with white cabinets, tile floors, new refrigerator and range, pantry closet. There's a huge closet off the dining space to supplement the bedroom's walk-in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
310 N. Larkin, SF10A1
310 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
750 sqft
4-in tile bath floor, 8x10-in tile bath wall, berber carpet, 12-in tiles floor kitchen, 8-in tile on counter and wall, old style cabinets in good shape, has extra heaters Pin #30-07-07-401-024-0000 Pin #30-07-07-401-041-0000 120 Units

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
308 N. Larkin, SF08B1
308 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$859
750 sqft
New maple cabinets kitchen granite counters and walls ceramic flooring, livingroom wood flooring, bathroom ceramic flooring with granite walls, bedrooms , and New Stainless Steel appliances in 06/12.
City GuideLockport
If you think the city name -- Lockport, Illinois - has anything to do with a lock or a port, you would be, well, right. The Illinois and Michigan Canal was constructed to link Lake Michigan with the Illinois and Mississippi River, a critical point in the development of the state and the Chicago area.

The canal and the Illinois River are part of the fabric of Lockport that goes much deeper than just the name. Lockport helped push Chicago to fame and glory in its early years, but the 24,839 residents that live here now see it as more than just a historical canal near the Windy City. Just by walking around town these days, it's easy to see that it's in motion, and not stuck in what it was before. You can even hear Kanye West being played. While museums and landmarks showcase the town's story, establishments like the William Alexander Wine Studio and green spaces like Clover Ridge Park show that Lockport values a social atmosphere and nature. On top of that, proximity to Joliet and Chicago means that getting out and exploring the greater region is quite easy. That combination of qualities makes Lockport a fine place to live, especially if you love canals.

Moving to Lockport

A Competitive Market

The combination of an older town that is also a more modern suburb brings the best of both worlds to its residents. However, with that awesomeness comes competition and not many availabilities. However, if you are proactive, flexible and search at the right time, you can find a good home.

When to Look

April through August is the best time to go property hunting if your time is flexible, as there is usually more rental turnover then. It's very hard to find anything during the fall and winter as the market locks up. Altogether, one month should be enough time. Note that buying is the better long-term option as over 87% of Lockport owns.

Doing the Search Properly

Begin your search immediately as it's no simple task to find a dream home in Lockport. That's not to say you can't find a deal that gives a lease discount on places for rent, just don't count on it. Search for your desired home or apartment to rent with a plan in hand. Agree to lease something as soon as you like it and don't sleep on it.

Finishing the Deal

First and last month's rent is necessary, as well as a security deposit. Having good references, a credit report and a residence history can help gain the owner's trust. Management companies will request most of that info anyway.

Lockport Neighborhoods

At 11.4 square miles, Lockport has a good deal of land, and within the town, there are a variety of neighborhoods that feature different styles of housing and different amenities. To get what you want, establish your priorities and choose a Lockport neighborhood that meets most of them.

Runyon: Homes around the Runyon County Forest Preserve are primarily detached houses. Rental housing will be more in line with people seeking houses with lots versus two-bedroom apartments or the like.

Dellwood Park: The south section of the city that fronts the canal is a nice mix of residential and commercial development with a small apartment complex here and there. Anchored by Dellwood Park on the south, the community is also close to recreational facilities.

Lambs Wood: The nice greens at Broken Arrow Golf Course form the southern edge of this neighborhood, along with Lambs Wood County Forest Preserve. Some of the newer housing developments are here.

Messenger Woods: The easternmost part of the town, Messenger Woods is the nearest to Chicago. It begins at I-35 and moves east past Messenger Woods Nature Preserve. When looking for rental housing in Lockport that gets you near transportation corridors, this is a good place to start.

Big Run Wolf Ranch: A mostly master-planned community in the northeastern section of Lockport, Big Run Wolf Ranch is a mixture of green space, relatively newer homes and some retail businesses fairly close by.

Living in Lockport

The ties to the water may not be as evident today, but the river and canal are still important features of Lockport living. Living within easy reach of all the social and cultural experiences that Chicagoland offers brings a different perspective. That said, there's local culture too. The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery, Gaylord Building Historical Site and Statesville Haunted Prison are all local attractions that bring history to life for visitors and residents. Nightlife spots like BricHaus Brewing and Outpost Bar & Grill offer good times, and there's more than enough local shopping to find everything you need. Locals like enjoying what the city brings to the table, and once the table has been cleared, fun in the greater region or a beverage at home awaits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lockport?
The average rent price for Lockport rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,820.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lockport?
Some of the colleges located in the Lockport area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lockport?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lockport from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.

Similar Pages

Lockport 1 BedroomsLockport 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lockport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLockport Dog Friendly Apartments
Lockport Pet Friendly Places