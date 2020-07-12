128 Apartments for rent in Waubonsee, Aurora, IL
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
30 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Anton Drive
3013 Anton Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3013 Anton Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3235 BLAINE E Court East
3235 Blaine Court East, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1248 sqft
GREAT HOME WITH VAULTED GREAT ROOM THAT OPENS TO HUGE DECK. 3 BEDROOMS , 2 BATHROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM. FENCED YARD, NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS DISTRICT , CLOSE TO SHOPPING & DINING.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
340 Abington Woods Drive North
340 Abington Woods Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1698 sqft
End unit townhome. Newer carpeting throughout, freshly painted, full finished basement with tons of storage. Large spacious rooms. Backs to open area.
Results within 1 mile of Waubonsee
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
41 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
18 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
83 St. Croix Court
83 Saint Croix Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Three Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing View - Three bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Aurora, Naperville schools. Stunning views of the water from your deck! Full unfinished basement and one car garage. Located in a cul de sac.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
167 Park Ridge Lane
167 Park Ridge Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1402 sqft
Corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage town home in the Diamond Bay Subdivision. Home has a deck, great for entertaining and a convenient 2nd floor laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
231 Half Moon Circle
231 Half Moon Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1268 sqft
Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1157 Brockton Court
1157 Brockton Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Brockton Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
423 North Commerce Street
423 Commerce Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 423 North Commerce Street in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2508 Reflections Drive
2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1906 sqft
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement). Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
735 Clearwood Ct
735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Single Family/Duplex Home 735 Clearwood Court, Aurora, IL, 60504 Call Now: 408-802-6591 This is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Single Family Home. A newly renovated house in Naperville-Aurora township, IL. It has 3 bedrooms plus 1.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Hobson Lane
1810 Hobson Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
FABULOUS TWO STORY WITH TWO STORY FRONT ENTRY & LIVING ROOM. OPEN FLOORPLAN. CHERRY STAINED SHAKER STYLE CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PATIO DOOR FROM BREAKFAST AREA TO PRIVATE PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3530 Monarch Circle
3530 Monarch Circle, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3670 sqft
Delightful home in White Eagle. Lots of light from the Four Seasons glass sunroom streams in Family room and kitchen. Formal living and dining rooms. 9Ft ceilings on first floor. Den with built in bookcases.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1043 Meadowridge Drive
1043 Meadowridge Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2156 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! READY TO MOVE IN! 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED FLOORING, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR INSTALLED LAST YEAR, NEWER AC/FURNACE.
