Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:12 AM

1605 East Central Road

1605 Central Road · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Freshly painted and brand new carpet! Tranquil view of peaceful landscaped grounds in spacious one bedroom condo. Eat in kitchen with new dishwasher, plus separate dining room. Open parking across from building for residents and guests. Same floor bright and clean large laundry room with multiple machines. Full time on site professionally managed community.Tennis Courts, swimming pool and work out room. Credit and Background check required. No Smoking and No Pets. Security deposit is 1 1/2 month's rent. Also available for sale, MLS #10546728, $137,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 East Central Road have any available units?
1605 East Central Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 East Central Road have?
Some of 1605 East Central Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 East Central Road currently offering any rent specials?
1605 East Central Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 East Central Road pet-friendly?
No, 1605 East Central Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 1605 East Central Road offer parking?
Yes, 1605 East Central Road does offer parking.
Does 1605 East Central Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 East Central Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 East Central Road have a pool?
Yes, 1605 East Central Road has a pool.
Does 1605 East Central Road have accessible units?
No, 1605 East Central Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 East Central Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 East Central Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 East Central Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 East Central Road does not have units with air conditioning.
