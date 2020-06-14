Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with garage

Arlington Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Brook Run

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
The Pointe

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 West RAND Road
601 North Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 West RAND Road in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
110 South DUNTON Avenue
110 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
LARGEST CONDO IN BUILDING! EXTREMELY RARE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, TRAIN AND SHOPPING! YOU'LL LOVE OUR REMODELED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, NEWER CABINETRY AND TABLE SPACE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3400 North Old Arlington Heights Road
3400 N Old Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1338 sqft
Absolutely GORGEOUS and UPGRADED 2 bedroom + 2 baths condo on 4th floor elevator building w/heated garage! Large and open eat-in kitchen w/island, granite countertops & ceramic tile floors! Luxury master suite w/oversized tub, separate shower,

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 North Dryden Place
56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
Move in now and live rent free for the remainder of June. Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 East Magnolia Street
111 East Magnolia Street, Arlington Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
10 South DUNTON Avenue
10 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large, one bedroom condo available in the desirable Metro Lofts in downtown Arlington Heights. Premium corner end unit with great views of downtown. Floor to ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. Custom window treatments throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 West Wing Street
151 West Wing Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
913 sqft
Great building, great location in VIBRANT downtown Arlington Heights! Steps to many restaurants, great nightlife, theatre, farmer's markets & festivals. Commuter's dream 1 block to train.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
205 West Miner Street
205 West Miner Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**$500 OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT SPECIAL!*** Perfect location in Downtown Arlington Heights! Just steps to everything - train, grocery store, theaters and every type of restaurant your heart desires! Fully remodeled one bedroom with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1112 North Douglas Avenue
1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1750 sqft
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
530 Burnt Ember Lane
530 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2314 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bdrm, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home with finished basement. Kitchen w/white shaker style cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel Samsung appliances. Sliding door leads to private back yard w/concrete patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3401 wellington Court
3401 Wellington Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3 rd floor 1 BR,1 BA, condo in Riverwalk . White Kitchen cabinets,.ss appl. breakfast bar ,laundry in the unit , balcony overlooking park and parking lot . Big storage room , out side garage included .Downtown walking distance to plaza.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.
City Guide for Arlington Heights, IL

Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!

If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.

With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

