cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM
84 Cheap Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
603 East Falcon Drive
603 East Falcon Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 603 East Falcon Drive in Arlington Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1505 North Windsor Drive
1505 North Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on a second floor. Large living area and eat in kitchen. There is a private balcony. Heat, cooking gas,water and central air included. Washer and dryer in unite plus coin laundry on the first floor.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 E Palatine Rd 2B
19 E Palatine Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474 Available May 1st All new laminate flooring New appliances New paint High rated school district 2 car parkings Extra storage room In building laundry Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Close
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$986
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1375 N Winslowe Dr Unit 303
1375 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great location, next to major shopping centers and quick access to Rand/53. Convenient in unit laundry, balcony with great view,Bedroom with walk in closet. All amenities included only pay electric.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1220 LONG VALLEY DR - 1B
1220 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated unit. Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1213 LONG VALLEY DR - 2A
1213 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newly renovated unit. Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services. No dogs allowed in this complex by association
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1867 n green ln 2B
1867 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Br apartment - Property Id: 268190 Newly complete remodeled with ceramic tiles floor,new paint,new countertop,new sink,new bathroom etc Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1277 Wyndham Lane
1277 Wyndham Lane, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 Villa Verde Drive
1 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
Studio
$985
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Villa Verde Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
