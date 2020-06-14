/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
58 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
510 West Eastman Street
510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1150 sqft
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1605 East Central Road
1605 Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Freshly painted and brand new carpet! Tranquil view of peaceful landscaped grounds in spacious one bedroom condo. Eat in kitchen with new dishwasher, plus separate dining room. Open parking across from building for residents and guests.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
10 South DUNTON Avenue
10 South Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1036 sqft
Large, one bedroom condo available in the desirable Metro Lofts in downtown Arlington Heights. Premium corner end unit with great views of downtown. Floor to ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. Custom window treatments throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 West Wing Street
151 West Wing Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
913 sqft
Great building, great location in VIBRANT downtown Arlington Heights! Steps to many restaurants, great nightlife, theatre, farmer's markets & festivals. Commuter's dream 1 block to train.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
205 West Miner Street
205 West Miner Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
925 sqft
**$500 OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT SPECIAL!*** Perfect location in Downtown Arlington Heights! Just steps to everything - train, grocery store, theaters and every type of restaurant your heart desires! Fully remodeled one bedroom with hardwood floors
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1457 Abourndale Ct
1457 Abourndale Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious basement near wheeling downtown - Property Id: 293736 Beautiful property steps away from lake Arlington with 1bd&bath plus spacious living room. Located near wheeling metra station and downtown.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1867 n green ln 2B
1867 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Br apartment - Property Id: 268190 Newly complete remodeled with ceramic tiles floor,new paint,new countertop,new sink,new bathroom etc Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
