gages lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Gages Lake, IL📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18340 West Grand Drive
18340 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
Renovated well cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with basement. Enjoy the Fenced back yard, with deck, 1 pet allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
33540 North Royal Oak Lane
33540 North Royal Oak Lane, Gages Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo and balcony. Water and garbage collection are included in the rent; Basketball, volley ball, storage and more. Walk to Gages Lake, minutes to Gurnee Mills mall, shopping, restaurants and highway.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18415 West Grand Drive
18415 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Awesome, updated- 4 bedroom, 1. 5 bath home ready for move in ! NEw updates include new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ss appliances, disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Gages Lake
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
53 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Amber CT
59 Amber Court, Lindenhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2994 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Single family home in Lindenhurst - Property Id: 284308 SIngle family home in Harvest Hill Community. -House located in quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Depot Road
1125 Depot Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
RENT REDUCED** 8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2303 Honeysuckle Court
2303 Honeysuckle Court, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1876 sqft
Available now! Freshly painted and brand-new luxury vinyl flooring on main and upper levels. Bright and open living room opens to the dining room, perfect for family gatherings.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2369 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gages Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
Some of the colleges located in the Gages Lake area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gages Lake from include Chicago, Evanston, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
