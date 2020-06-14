Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:45 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Arlington Heights, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
59 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1329 East wyndham Circle
1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1277 Wyndham Lane
1277 Wyndham Lane, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1515 East Churchill Drive
1515 East Churchill Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Stunning condo. Kitchen with newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, ceramic floor and double sink. Crown molding throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Heights
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
City Guide for Arlington Heights, IL

Biggest "village" in the whole of U.S. of A!

If you are lured to Arlington Heights to enjoy rustic charm, taken in by its official designation as a “village,” be prepared for the shock of your life. This “village” is the most populous community in the entire United States, and ironically situated in a place where trees did not grow! Rather, being just 25 miles north of Chicago, this community oozes urbanity and radiates the big city charm all the way, with a distinct Midwestern charm thrown in.

With a density of 7,633.3 villagers and 11,933.3 houses per square mile, the 16.6 square miles of this “village” in Chicagoland is packed to the brim, populated by 75,101 “villagers.” The Interstate 90, 290 and 94, Illinois Route 53, and Metra's Union Pacific/Northwest Line offer fast and seamless connectivity to both downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport. But unless you happen to work in Chicago, you wouldn’t need to go there often. Don't worry. You won't miss it because you would find the living comfortable and lively here with several high-rise condos, thriving restaurants, the famed Arlington Park Race Track, the reputed Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Centennial Park, Frontier Park, the two country clubs, and many other altars of urban civilization. For the shopaholics, Schaumburg, one of the largest shopping malls in the Midwest, is very close.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington Heights? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Arlington Heights, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Arlington Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

