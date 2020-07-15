/
Lake Forest College
6 Apartments For Rent Near Lake Forest College
$
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
$
303 South Green Bay Road
303 South Green Bay Road, Lake Forest, IL
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
15411 sqft
Incredible Lake Forest Short-Term Rental Opportunity. Get out of the city and experience true serenity.
$
11 North June Terrace
11 North June Terrace, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2503 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom single family home available for rent in East Lake Forest close to every amenity, downtown, train, South Park, and schools. Spacious and bright with hardwood floors throughout first and second floor.
$
225 East Onwentsia Road
225 East Onwentsia Road, Lake Forest, IL
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
6598 sqft
2 year minimum lease purchase preferred. Enchanting estate house situated on 2.93 acres with sweeping southern vistas. Most recent renovation was completed in 2016, including baths. Newer De Guilio kitchen, open to family room. Light and bright.
$
Village of Lake Bluff
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3800 sqft
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
$
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 580 Bank Lane in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!
