Arlington Heights, IL
122 S Evergreen Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

122 S Evergreen Ave

122 South Evergreen Avenue · (847) 514-9846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2350 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134

Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra. The unit is ~1,200sf with hardwood throughout the main living space (kitchen, living room, hallway), carpet in each of the bedrooms. The unit also contains a basement office, separate from the main living space, approximately 200sf in size. Modern kitchen with granite countertops. Attached 1 car garage and screened door to balcony (2nd floor, ~100sf). In unit washer and dryer. Internet included for free, via Comcast. Shared exercise equipment in basement, including treadmill, weights, punching bag and yoga space. Free internet via Comcast. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294134
Property Id 294134

(RLNE5833143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have any available units?
122 S Evergreen Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 S Evergreen Ave have?
Some of 122 S Evergreen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Evergreen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 S Evergreen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Evergreen Ave does offer parking.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S Evergreen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 122 S Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 S Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S Evergreen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 S Evergreen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 S Evergreen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
