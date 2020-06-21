122 S Evergreen Ave

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134



Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra. The unit is ~1,200sf with hardwood throughout the main living space (kitchen, living room, hallway), carpet in each of the bedrooms. The unit also contains a basement office, separate from the main living space, approximately 200sf in size. Modern kitchen with granite countertops. Attached 1 car garage and screened door to balcony (2nd floor, ~100sf). In unit washer and dryer. Internet included for free, via Comcast. Shared exercise equipment in basement, including treadmill, weights, punching bag and yoga space. Free internet via Comcast. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

