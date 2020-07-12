/
central business district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Central Business District, Arlington Heights, IL
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 S Evergreen Ave
122 South Evergreen Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Downtown Arlington Hts - Property Id: 294134 Located within Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance from the downtown restaurants, grocery store, Starbucks, and Metra.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
510 West Eastman Street
510 West Eastman Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1150 sqft
Great Arlington Heights Metra and Downtown Location! Steps to train, dining, shopping and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
151 West Wing Street
151 West Wing Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
913 sqft
Great building, great location in VIBRANT downtown Arlington Heights! Steps to many restaurants, great nightlife, theatre, farmer's markets & festivals. Commuter's dream 1 block to train.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Miner Street
205 West Miner Street, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
204 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE Downtown Arlington Hts with walk to train, the night life and community events as well as to Jewel Vail St store in this deluxe condo - still easy on the budget.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15 N Vail/15 W Davis
15 North Vail Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful large 1 bed will fit a king size bed with plenty of room to spare. Also, even though the place a full gut rehab almost 6 years ago, it's still properly maintained that it feels like it was just renovated last year.
Results within 1 mile of Central Business District
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
829 South Roosevelt
829 South Roosevelt Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1500 sqft
829 South Roosevelt Available 07/15/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Home Available Now in Arlington Heights! - A Home you will genuinely appreciate! This spectacular split level home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full basement with an adjacent room
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 E Mayfair Rd
913 East Mayfair Road, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on a large corner/cul-de-sac. Home was completely remodel in just under 5 years ago.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
819 South DWYER Avenue
819 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Freshly updated condo with premium 3rd floor private, quiet location! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout in 2017! New appliances in 2017! Big rooms, closet organizers, and plenty of storage with the extra storage unit right outside the front
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1002 North DRYDEN Avenue
1002 North Dryden Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
Fantastic school district Hersey, Olive! Great Location!! Fresh coat of grey paint throughout. Open Floorplan, Cherry Kitchen open to dining and living room newer dishwasher, stove and microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1426 North Hickory Avenue
1426 North Hickory Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1161 sqft
YOURS TO ENJOY, THIS COZY RANCH HOME IN A QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH SCHOOLS, PARKS AND SHOPPING WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE 15' x 25' DECK, FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1112 North Douglas Avenue
1112 North Douglas Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1750 sqft
Sparkling 3 Bedroom split-level located 1 mile to TRAIN & town and convenient to parks, shopping, library, Metra, and schools. Exposed oak floors in living room and bedrooms. Custom QuakerMaide Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Central Business District
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
47 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
