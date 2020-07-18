824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated elevator bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Conveniently located near the Queens Hospital and Straub Clinic and Hospital, Blaisedell Arena, Ala Moana, Ward, and Kakaako with shopping, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. Well maintained unit with new carpet, draperies and newly upgraded bathroom in a secured, recently upgraded elevators and laundry facilities and secured parking area.

- Fresh & clean community laundry area

- Covered parking stall

- Guest and nearby street parking

- On-site Resident Manager

- Conveniently located near freeway, dining & entertainment, beaches, shopping, hospital and other amenities & services

- Roof top access to gorgeous Diamond Head, city & mountain views - perfect for barbecues, sunsets, fireworks and entertaining