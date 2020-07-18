All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1
Last updated July 5 2020 at 4:28 AM

824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1

824 Kinau Street · (808) 384-2238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

824 Kinau Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Conveniently located near the Queens Hospital and Straub Clinic and Hospital, Blaisedell Arena, Ala Moana, Ward, and Kakaako with shopping, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. Well maintained unit with new carpet, draperies and newly upgraded bathroom in a secured, recently upgraded elevators and laundry facilities and secured parking area.
- Fresh & clean community laundry area
- Covered parking stall
- Guest and nearby street parking
- On-site Resident Manager
- Conveniently located near freeway, dining & entertainment, beaches, shopping, hospital and other amenities & services
- Roof top access to gorgeous Diamond Head, city & mountain views - perfect for barbecues, sunsets, fireworks and entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have any available units?
824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have?
Some of 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 offers parking.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have a pool?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity