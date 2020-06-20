707 16th Avenue

Amenities
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave.
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included
$2700/Mo
FEATURES
Property Type: Duplex
Year Built: 1956
Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately)
Lot Sq. Footage: 5000 (approximately)
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Parking: 2 (1 in carport & other is in front of the home
Lease Duration: 1 year lease
Deposit: $2700
Pet Policy: No pets
DESCRIPTION
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home is conveniently located in Kaimuki across the street from Kapiolani Community College, near to award winning public schools, Diamond Head, Kahala Mall, Kapiolani Park & the bus line. This home features new paint in/out, a renovated bathroom, hard wood flooring, a spacious living room, 2 window ACs (master bedroom & living room), ceiling fans (master bedroom, living room, dining room), new window blinds, breathtaking ocean & Koko Head views from master bedroom & carport area, 2 parking spots (1 in the carport & the other is in the front of the home w/ additional street parking, shared washer / dryer. The appliances include a refrigerator, range/oven & a stove vent hood fan. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, internet & yard service. Furniture can also be supplied. Renters insurance required. No pets and no smoking are permitted.
Available Immediately
Non-refundable application fee is $22.00 per adult
For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:
Chad Nakagawa
(808) 351-1463
chad@kawpm.com
Kawakami Property Management, Inc
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5799640)