707 16th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking internet access

Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave.

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included



$2700/Mo



FEATURES

Property Type: Duplex

Year Built: 1956

Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately)

Lot Sq. Footage: 5000 (approximately)

Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 1

Parking: 2 (1 in carport & other is in front of the home

Lease Duration: 1 year lease

Deposit: $2700

Pet Policy: No pets



DESCRIPTION

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home is conveniently located in Kaimuki across the street from Kapiolani Community College, near to award winning public schools, Diamond Head, Kahala Mall, Kapiolani Park & the bus line. This home features new paint in/out, a renovated bathroom, hard wood flooring, a spacious living room, 2 window ACs (master bedroom & living room), ceiling fans (master bedroom, living room, dining room), new window blinds, breathtaking ocean & Koko Head views from master bedroom & carport area, 2 parking spots (1 in the carport & the other is in the front of the home w/ additional street parking, shared washer / dryer. The appliances include a refrigerator, range/oven & a stove vent hood fan. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, internet & yard service. Furniture can also be supplied. Renters insurance required. No pets and no smoking are permitted.



Available Immediately

Non-refundable application fee is $22.00 per adult



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:

Chad Nakagawa

(808) 351-1463

chad@kawpm.com



Kawakami Property Management, Inc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799640)