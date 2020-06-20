All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

707 16th Avenue

707 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 16th Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Kaimuki

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave.
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included

$2700/Mo

FEATURES
Property Type: Duplex
Year Built: 1956
Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately)
Lot Sq. Footage: 5000 (approximately)
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 1
Parking: 2 (1 in carport & other is in front of the home
Lease Duration: 1 year lease
Deposit: $2700
Pet Policy: No pets

DESCRIPTION
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home is conveniently located in Kaimuki across the street from Kapiolani Community College, near to award winning public schools, Diamond Head, Kahala Mall, Kapiolani Park & the bus line. This home features new paint in/out, a renovated bathroom, hard wood flooring, a spacious living room, 2 window ACs (master bedroom & living room), ceiling fans (master bedroom, living room, dining room), new window blinds, breathtaking ocean & Koko Head views from master bedroom & carport area, 2 parking spots (1 in the carport & the other is in the front of the home w/ additional street parking, shared washer / dryer. The appliances include a refrigerator, range/oven & a stove vent hood fan. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, internet & yard service. Furniture can also be supplied. Renters insurance required. No pets and no smoking are permitted.

Available Immediately
Non-refundable application fee is $22.00 per adult

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:
Chad Nakagawa
(808) 351-1463
chad@kawpm.com

Kawakami Property Management, Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

