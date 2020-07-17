All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606

60 N Beretania St · (808) 387-3483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 N Beretania St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
sauna
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
HONOLULU TOWER 1/1/1, SUNRISE/MOUNTAIN VIEWS - Honolulu Tower Downtown
Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking located on the 36 floor with beautiful sunrise and mountain views. A great space of 754 sq. ft. with lanai, a/c in bedroom, carpet, w/d, clean appliances. Water/sewer/basic cable/internet included
No smoking, No Pets, One year minimum lease.
Building features pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ grills, picnic area, security. Great location!!

To view, email Sue@mhprops.net
Schedule an appointment at www.mariehansenproperties.com
Sue Bauer
RS-53707
Marie Hansen Properties.

To apply on line at marehansenproperties.com, $22 application fee required over 18 years of age.

(RLNE2583548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have any available units?
60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have?
Some of 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 currently offering any rent specials?
60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 pet-friendly?
No, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 offer parking?
Yes, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 offers parking.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have a pool?
Yes, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 has a pool.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have accessible units?
No, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606 has units with air conditioning.
