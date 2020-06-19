4365 Aukai St.

Amenities

Kahala 4/3/2 REMODELED house $5,500 mo. - Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family house; enclosed 2 car garage w/electric car charging outlet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator , granite counters, Large covered lanai. Near Kahala Mall Shopping Center and two block from the beach. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. One year lease or more. Contact Diane Sagucio, R-17711, Diane@ SouthShoreRealtyHI.com or (808)395-6225 for more info and showing appointments.



(RLNE3114176)