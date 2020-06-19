All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4365 Aukai St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4365 Aukai St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4365 Aukai St.

4365 Aukai Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4365 Aukai Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kahala 4/3/2 REMODELED house $5,500 mo. - Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family house; enclosed 2 car garage w/electric car charging outlet. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator , granite counters, Large covered lanai. Near Kahala Mall Shopping Center and two block from the beach. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. One year lease or more. Contact Diane Sagucio, R-17711, Diane@ SouthShoreRealtyHI.com or (808)395-6225 for more info and showing appointments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3114176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 Aukai St. have any available units?
4365 Aukai St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 4365 Aukai St. have?
Some of 4365 Aukai St.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 Aukai St. currently offering any rent specials?
4365 Aukai St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 Aukai St. pet-friendly?
No, 4365 Aukai St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4365 Aukai St. offer parking?
Yes, 4365 Aukai St. does offer parking.
Does 4365 Aukai St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4365 Aukai St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 Aukai St. have a pool?
No, 4365 Aukai St. does not have a pool.
Does 4365 Aukai St. have accessible units?
No, 4365 Aukai St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 Aukai St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4365 Aukai St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4365 Aukai St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4365 Aukai St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College