Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Kihei, HI📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2495 S. Kihei Rd #131
2495 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
Studio
$1,695
1 Bedroom
Ask
Kai Nani - This furnished one bedroom / one bathroom ground floor condominium was in a vacation rental program but due to the Corvid19 issue has been converted to a long term rental. Fully equipped, just bring your toothbrush.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
929 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Alii Kai 1 bed 1 bath - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
162 Mahina Street
162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
498 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1910 Kaahele Place
1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
500 sqft
1910 Kaahele Place Available 06/15/20 2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei Available Mid June Rent: $1350.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
8 Kaikane Place - D
8 Kaikane Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Kihei - Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with washer & dryer. Tenant pays Wifi & cable, electricity No smoking, no pets, not HUD approved $25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website $1700.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1
62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
755 sqft
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
1 of 10
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
160 Keonekai Rd. Unit #9-203
160 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Maui - Keonekai Villages Upstairs 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit near Kamaole 3 Beach - Enjoy this freshly redone 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath unfurnished unit at Keonekai Villages in S Kihei. New stainless appliances, quartz counters freshly painted and in a quiet location.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paeahu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3150 Wailea Alanui Dr 3004
3150 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1194 sqft
Spacious Wailea Condo with Ocean View - Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. Ocean view from your Lanai / Living room. This home comes fully furnished and turn-key ready just bring your suitcase and sunscreen..
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
215 Mahie Place
215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach. UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kihei rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,710.