holualoa
60 Apartments for rent in Holualoa, HI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-305 Kalani Way #16
77-305 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline -
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind
77-296 Kalani Way, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
906 sqft
77-296 Kalani Way, Unit #1 Kona Westwind Available 06/15/20 Kona Westwind Condo, Unfurnished 2 bed / 2 bath - Kona Westwind is a charming 15 unit condominium located down in Sea View Circle.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6060 Kuakini Hwy
75-6060 Kuakini Highway, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1182 sqft
Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-652 Hualalai Rd
75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6168 PLUMERIA RD Unit B
76-6168 Plumeria Road, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Unit B Available 06/15/20 Walking distance to Alii Drive Plumeria #B - Property Id: 295293 Short walk to Alii Drive - Plumeria Road 76-6168 PLUMERIA RD - #B Kailua Kona, HI, 96740 Description Scheduled to be completed by 6/10/2020 This brand
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6016 Alii Dr. #336
75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
761 sqft
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - Nicely furnished, well maintained, 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great ocean views. Pool & large barbecue area; assigned parking, laundry facility in unit and access to ocean directly in front. Monthly Rent $2300.00 + 4.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-319 Omilo Place
75-319 Omilo Place, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Stunning Ocean Views In Great Location - Stunning ocean views in great location with this well-built 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Conveniently located close to Keauhou or Kailua town yet very private.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
566 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020 This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Holualoa
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5865 Walua Rd, C315 Kona Pacific
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Pacific - This one bedroom, two bath Kona Pacific condo has a wrap-around lanai with garden view, spacious rooms, lots of natural light and ample storage. Newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet one year ago.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Holualoa rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,030.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holualoa from include Waikoloa Village, Hilo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kalaoa, and Kailua.