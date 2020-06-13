Apartment List
62 Apartments for rent in Kailua, HI

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5865 Walua Rd, C315 Kona Pacific
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Pacific - This one bedroom, two bath Kona Pacific condo has a wrap-around lanai with garden view, spacious rooms, lots of natural light and ample storage. Newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring and carpet one year ago.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5805 Alii Dr
75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5757 Lamaokeola St
75-5757 Lamaokeola Street, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
660 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Kona Hawai'i - Property Id: 299359 Available June 15 Rent $1900+$85(GET)=$1985.00 All interested persons over 18 yrs old required to fill out application. Newly remodeled house, 2 car parking pad.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5748 ALAHOU ST 2D
75-5748 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 2D Available 06/15/20 Liona Kona 2b/1b - Property Id: 278381 Lovely unit centrally located in downtown Kailua Kona. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious with a lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5873 Walua Road
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
571 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keahuolu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
74-5203 Kauwela Pl.
74-5203 Kauwela Place, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
880 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House - LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW! - 2 bed/ 1 bath home just down the street from Kealakehe Intermediate School. The property has a fenced front and backyard, pets welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5719 Alii Drive #210
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO - 2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1084 sqft
Pines I - This two bedroom two bath home is newly renovated and freshly furnished. Treasure both ocean and mountain views from the roomy covered lanai.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6002 Alii Dr. # 3207
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished Turnkey 2BED/2BATH Sea Village Condo w/Big Ocean View - JUST REDUCED TO $2100.00!! This is a charming 3rd floor condo located on Alii Drive toward the back of the complex (away from the street noise.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-6081 Alii Dr. Unit CC103 Available 07/11/20 FURNISHED TURNKEY 2BED/2BA GROUND FLOOR CONDO - The Condo Complex of Ali'i Lani is located 2 miles South of Kailua-Kona Town, situated on the Mauka side.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
Kona Sea Ridge 75-6009 Alii Drive H22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1082 sqft
3 bedroom furnished ~ Good location within the complex - Located in the very back of Kona Sea Ridge. View of open land with Hualalai Mountain in the background. This light and bright 3 bedroom has been recently remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6225 Alii Dr #204 Holualoa Bay Villas
76-6225 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Holualoa Bay Villas - Feels like ocean front! This second floor condo is turnkey furnished and ready for you to settle into.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6060 Kuakini Hwy
75-6060 Kuakini Highway, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Spacious Ocean View 2 Bedroom condo Featuring a Loft in Kona Sea Villas - This 2 bedroom + loft, 2 bath unit which becomes available as of 5/12/20 offers it self as a great place to call home! From views of the Kona coastline to views on the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-652 Hualalai Rd
75-652 Hualalai Road, Holualoa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Private Luxury Home w/Central AC, Pool & Spa, Sunset & Ocean Views, Ali'i Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kailua?
The average rent price for Kailua rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,110.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kailua?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kailua from include Holualoa, Waikoloa Village, Hilo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, and Kalaoa.

