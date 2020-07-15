/
nanakuli
163 Apartments for rent in Nanakuli, HI📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-123 Helelua Street
87-123 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
666 sqft
Kahe Kai cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom w/ ocean view. Water, sewer, & gas included. Close proximity to shopping center, schools, beaches, & Kapolei. Section 8 welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-213 Helelua Street
87-213 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Puu Heleakala 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome. Located in preferred area of the neighborhood. Water and sewer included. Close proximity to new shopping center, & library. Just a 15 min drive to Kapolei! Section 8 are welcomed w/ 3 bedroom voucher.
Results within 1 mile of Nanakuli
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-170 Saint Johns Road
87-170 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
696 sqft
Fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 2 parking. Fenced in yard with chain link and bamboo siding for privacy, new paver walkway and more...
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Nanakuli
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei
92-801 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei Available 08/01/20 Makakilo Garden III - THIS WON'T LAST!! - Ocean view 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse new appliance and A/C in Master & living area, 1 parking stall close to street.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A202
85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
412 sqft
Ocean Front 1 bedroom Unit at the Makaha Surfside - Ocean view 1 bedroom unit in Makaha. Available 5/1/2020 (RLNE5712886)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head view. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-175 Farrington Hwy., #B312
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside One Bedroom - One bedroom, one bath partly furnished condo.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1111 Hana Street #2
84-1111 Hana Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
600 sqft
Property Address 84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com www.apiproperties.managebuilding.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.
