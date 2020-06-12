/
/
makawao
Last updated June 12 2020
20 Apartments for rent in Makawao, HI📍
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Ulana Street #2 85 Ulana Street #1
85 Ulana Street, Makawao, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
696 sqft
Cute & Lovely 2 BR Detached Home in Makawao - $1900 Includes water, trash service, and yard service - Please contact Michael Higa for appointment and showing. Serious, qualified inquiries appreciated.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
815 MAKAWAO AVENUE
815 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
960 sqft
Remodeled home on Makawao Avenue - Cute home remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths on large lot with convenient Makawao Avenue location. (RLNE4687094)
Results within 1 mile of Makawao
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.
Results within 5 miles of Makawao
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3875 Lower Road # B-302
3875 Lower Kula Road, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,295
Mahaina / Lahaina - This awesome ocean front 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property has been in a vacation rental program for years but due to current circumstances we have the unique opportunity to rent it long term... W/D, D/W, G/D. Pool, Elevator.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Aapueo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3029 Aina Lani Drive
3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2654 sqft
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.
Results within 10 miles of Makawao
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
476 Waiakoa Road
476 Waiakoa Rd, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1
62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
755 sqft
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
1 of 10
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Makawao rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,330.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Makawao from include Lahaina, Wailuku, Kahului, Pukalani, and Napili-Honokowai.