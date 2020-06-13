/
456 Apartments for rent in Aiea, HI📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E
99-040 Upapalu Dr, Aiea, HI
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-450 Koauka Lp. 807
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
495 sqft
The Highlander - 1/1/1 - Electricity Included! - Great corner unit with Pearl Harbor views. One bedroom, one bath, one covered parking stall located near the building's entrance for added convenience.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Address: 99-1130 Halawa Heights Road #B Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom Bathrooms : 1 Bathroom Parking: 1 Parking Square Feet: 500 sq. ft. Rent: $1470.00 Security Deposit: $1470.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-916 Halawa Drive
99-916 Halawa Drive, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
400 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom ADU located at Halawa/Aiea. Few minutes from Campus Smith, H-1 Freeways, Aloha stadium, Target and pearl ridge mall. very convenience location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-577 Puaalii Place
98-577 Puaalii Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN PEARLRIDGE - NEAR JOINT BASES OF PEARL HARBOR AND HICKAM AFB. SPACIOUS, 1-STORY HOME (ATTACHED) 3-BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. SOLAR WATER HEATER, NEW APPLIANCES. RENOVATED HOME IN 2018.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-099 Uao Place
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
757 sqft
Available now, 722 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 covered parking, condo at Lele Pono in Aiea/Pearlridge. Unit offers washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, new vinyl laminate flooring, freshly painted walls.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ewa
160 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
712 sqft
Salt Lake 2Bed - (RLNE5737478)
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4321 PUNIHI ST
4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Aiea rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Aiea area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
