2958 Pali Hwy A

Amenities
2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866
2958 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI. 96817
A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house.
2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.
Additional parking: $100/mo.
Includes range/oven, refrigerator/freezer.
Tenant pays: cable tv, telephone, internet/wifi.
Owner pays: electricity, water and sewer.
Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
Unit is under renovation.
Available July 1, 2020.
Thank you for viewing our listing. Please call or text us for a showing.
Integrity LLC
RB-23109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2958-pali-hwy-honolulu-hi-unit-a/307866
Property Id 307866
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5945239)