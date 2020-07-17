All apartments in Honolulu
2958 Pali Hwy A

2958 Pali Highway · (808) 306-4584
Location

2958 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866

2958 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI. 96817

A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house.

2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.

Additional parking: $100/mo.

Includes range/oven, refrigerator/freezer.

Tenant pays: cable tv, telephone, internet/wifi.

Owner pays: electricity, water and sewer.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Unit is under renovation.

Available July 1, 2020.

Thank you for viewing our listing. Please call or text us for a showing.

Integrity LLC
RB-23109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2958-pali-hwy-honolulu-hi-unit-a/307866
Property Id 307866

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

