2958 Pali Hwy A

2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866



2958 Pali Highway

Honolulu, HI. 96817



A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house.



2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.



Additional parking: $100/mo.



Includes range/oven, refrigerator/freezer.



Tenant pays: cable tv, telephone, internet/wifi.



Owner pays: electricity, water and sewer.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Unit is under renovation.



Available July 1, 2020.



Thank you for viewing our listing. Please call or text us for a showing.



Integrity LLC

RB-23109

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2958-pali-hwy-honolulu-hi-unit-a/307866

No Pets Allowed



