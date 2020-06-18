2559 Peter Street

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom St Louis Heights Kaimuki - Quiet tenants only! Owner lives onsite. A very charming walkup 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full kitchen. Views of Ocean, town, and conveniently located with quick drives to UH, St. Louis School, Chaminade, etc. Local shopping areas such Market city shopping center (Foodland, restaurants) just down the street. Quick drives to Kahala mall, Kapiolani Park, Waikiki. Unit includes Range/Oven and Refrigerator, however no laundry onsite. There are 2 convenient laundromats in the area, no laundry onsite unfortunately. Lot's of residential street parking available.



Electric & Water/Sewer included.



Please contact Kevin via text or phone 808-226-7768

To apply please visit www.kfgpropertiesinc.com

$35 Processing fee if selected tenant. No Application fees upfront to apply.



Kevin Gendrano RB-22190

KFG Properties, Inc



(RLNE5249547)