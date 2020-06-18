All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2559 Peter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2559 Peter Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2559 Peter Street

2559 Peter Street · (808) 226-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2559 Peter Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2559 Peter Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom St Louis Heights Kaimuki - Quiet tenants only! Owner lives onsite. A very charming walkup 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with full kitchen. Views of Ocean, town, and conveniently located with quick drives to UH, St. Louis School, Chaminade, etc. Local shopping areas such Market city shopping center (Foodland, restaurants) just down the street. Quick drives to Kahala mall, Kapiolani Park, Waikiki. Unit includes Range/Oven and Refrigerator, however no laundry onsite. There are 2 convenient laundromats in the area, no laundry onsite unfortunately. Lot's of residential street parking available.

Electric & Water/Sewer included.

Please contact Kevin via text or phone 808-226-7768
To apply please visit www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
$35 Processing fee if selected tenant. No Application fees upfront to apply.

Kevin Gendrano RB-22190
KFG Properties, Inc

(RLNE5249547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 Peter Street have any available units?
2559 Peter Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2559 Peter Street currently offering any rent specials?
2559 Peter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 Peter Street pet-friendly?
No, 2559 Peter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2559 Peter Street offer parking?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not offer parking.
Does 2559 Peter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 Peter Street have a pool?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not have a pool.
Does 2559 Peter Street have accessible units?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 Peter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 Peter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2559 Peter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2559 Peter Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity