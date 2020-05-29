All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2217 Kalihi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2217 Kalihi Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2217 Kalihi Street

2217 Kalihi Street · (808) 797-2090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI 96819
Kalihi Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2217 Kalihi Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and a great in-law suite. The kitchen has been updated with modern appliances. Fresh air flows down from the Koolau mountain range into this living space.

The upper portion of Kalihi is a well-established neighborhood that is popular for it’s a strategic location. It is extremely close to downtown Honolulu. In addition, this home is a minute away from the major access point to the rest of the island.

The Kapalama community just below upper Kalihi is home to many famous restaurants, markets, bakeries, museums, and historic sites. The streets of this area are full of history border the next big development of Honolulu. Being here allows a comfortable neighborhood feel while being right next to all the modern conveniences and events of Honolulu.

Renovations have been made to the kitchen; and bathrooms.

Utilities are the responsibility of the tenants.

Appliances Include: Range Oven, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer.

10 Minutes to Downtown Honolulu, Hickam Airforce Base, Tripler Hospital, and Fort Shafter.

15 Minutes to the University of Hawaii; Ala Moana Shopping Center and Park; Diamond Head; Waikiki; and Kapiolani Community College.

No Smoking. No Pets.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Minimum one year term.

Doug Wong (R)
Manage Hawaii LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Kalihi Street have any available units?
2217 Kalihi Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2217 Kalihi Street have?
Some of 2217 Kalihi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Kalihi Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Kalihi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Kalihi Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Kalihi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Kalihi Street does offer parking.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Kalihi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Kalihi Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Kalihi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Kalihi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Kalihi Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Kalihi Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2217 Kalihi Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity