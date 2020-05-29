Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and a great in-law suite. The kitchen has been updated with modern appliances. Fresh air flows down from the Koolau mountain range into this living space.



The upper portion of Kalihi is a well-established neighborhood that is popular for it’s a strategic location. It is extremely close to downtown Honolulu. In addition, this home is a minute away from the major access point to the rest of the island.



The Kapalama community just below upper Kalihi is home to many famous restaurants, markets, bakeries, museums, and historic sites. The streets of this area are full of history border the next big development of Honolulu. Being here allows a comfortable neighborhood feel while being right next to all the modern conveniences and events of Honolulu.



Renovations have been made to the kitchen; and bathrooms.



Utilities are the responsibility of the tenants.



Appliances Include: Range Oven, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer.



10 Minutes to Downtown Honolulu, Hickam Airforce Base, Tripler Hospital, and Fort Shafter.



15 Minutes to the University of Hawaii; Ala Moana Shopping Center and Park; Diamond Head; Waikiki; and Kapiolani Community College.



No Smoking. No Pets.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Minimum one year term.



No Pets Allowed



