1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT. What is offered for rent is approximately 935 sq ft in this historic Craftsman style SF home owned by the Oahu Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors w/wall to wall carpeting in bedroom & easy to clean vinyl in kitchen & bath. Ceiling fans, HUGE COVERED VERANDA w/VIEW of Diamond Head, mature tropical landscaping, large kitchen, stack washer & dryer in the unit. Beautiful crown moldings, large bathroom w/closet & shower stall, no tub, GORGEOUS bay window with window-seat in front room, 2 walk-in closets. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Sales Tax & professional yard service are all included in the rent.. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good

“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Joshua Horita property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB 21153) at 808-486-9286.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849119)