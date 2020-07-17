All apartments in Honolulu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE

1914 Makiki Heights Drive · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE · Avail. Jul 21

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT. What is offered for rent is approximately 935 sq ft in this historic Craftsman style SF home owned by the Oahu Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. 10 foot ceilings, hardwood floors w/wall to wall carpeting in bedroom & easy to clean vinyl in kitchen & bath. Ceiling fans, HUGE COVERED VERANDA w/VIEW of Diamond Head, mature tropical landscaping, large kitchen, stack washer & dryer in the unit. Beautiful crown moldings, large bathroom w/closet & shower stall, no tub, GORGEOUS bay window with window-seat in front room, 2 walk-in closets. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Sales Tax & professional yard service are all included in the rent.. 1 year lease w/'military clause', good
“ For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Joshua Horita property manager at Horita Realty LLC (RB 21153) at 808-486-9286.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have any available units?
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have?
Some of 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE offers parking.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have a pool?
No, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE does not have units with air conditioning.
