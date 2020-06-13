/
/
wailuku
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
525 sqft
1 bedroom cottage with loft. Utilties included. - One bedroom detached cottage with loft. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
211 Hooulu Lane, #1006 - 1
211 Hooulu Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
Highly desired, Ho'olea Terrace, two bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the second floor is available now. Rent includes water and trash. Other utilities on your own. No pets and no smoking of any kind in the unit. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking stalls.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Results within 1 mile of Wailuku
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
776 sqft
2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH CONDO - PROCESS BY APPLICATION ** *** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kunihi Lane #222
44 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - PROCESS BY APPLICATION ** *** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
415 Kamalei Circle
415 Kamalei Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 293521 Large single story house with a 3 bdr 2.5 bath and an upstairs Loft. On a large golf course lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
319 Naholo Circle
319 Naholo Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single Family home in Kahului - Central Maui - $2400 + Utilities - Located in Central Maui, close to all of in town amenities. First Showings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 by appointment only.
Results within 5 miles of Wailuku
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,750
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wailuku rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,650.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wailuku from include Lahaina, Makawao, Kahului, Pukalani, and Napili-Honokowai.