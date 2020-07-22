35 Apartments for rent in Paia, HI

/
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
35 Nihi Place
35 Nihi Place, Paia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Cozy plantation style home - well maintained, old-style plantation home in Paia. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2500 per month. There is also a handy, spacious storage/workshop area for tenant use. No smoking and no pets.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
38 Kaimao Street
38 Kaimao St, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
506 sqft
Located just a few minutes away from Paia town this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a great little office space is available now! Recently updated with fresh paint, new fans, new blinds, and a new toilet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
Electric, WIFI, Water, Trash. Upscale/Furnished. Hardwood Floors throughout. Excellent location for water sports Oceanside of Hana Hwy in older peaceful neighborhood. Short walk to Paia Town. Hear the Ocean sing with Big waves.
Results within 5 miles of Paia
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Haiku Ahupua`a
1113 Kokomo Road
1113 Kokomo Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
815 MAKAWAO AVENUE
815 Makawao Avenue, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
960 sqft
Remodeled home on Makawao Avenue - Cute home remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths on large lot with convenient Makawao Avenue location. (RLNE4687094)
Results within 10 miles of Paia
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
80 Walaka Lane 37-103
80 Waiaka Lane, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
758 sqft
Iao Parkside – 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner, ground floor Tow Home - $1,900 + Utils. - 2 bedroom 2 bath, desirable corner unit, in-unit washer dryer, 2 side by side parking spaces.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800) Features: -Stainless steel
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1801 Piihana St.
1801 Piihana Rd, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
One bedroom detached cottage. - Showing: 7/20/2020 @ 10am SERIOUS INQUIRE ONLY One bedroom detached cottage. Utilities included. Good parking area and ready to go. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835664)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
15 KULANIHAKOI ST, 11A
15 Kulanihakoi Street, Kihei, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
932 sqft
Haleakala Gardens - Haleakala Gardens 3/2 ground floor furnished (RLNE5536848)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
Southpointe 9-104 480 Kenolio Road
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Recently Updated Southpointe Unit with Beautiful Backyard - Ground floor Southpointe unit with a beautiful well maintained backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peahi Ahupua`a
275 Haumana Road
275 Haumana Road, Haiku-Pauwela, HI
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5573 sqft
Luxurious Home in Haiku - This award winning, architecturally designed 5,573 sq ft home is a rare rental opportunity.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
429 S. Alu Road
429 S Alu Road, Wailuku, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1260 sqft
429 S. Alu Road Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom two bath with remarkable views in Wailuku Heights! - Wonderful large two bedroom, two bath unfurnished home in Old Wailuku Heights with lots of character.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1832 sqft
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Furnished, Single Level 3 BR 2 BA Home in Maui Lani, Kahului - $4,100 per month + Utilities - Beautiful, furnished single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room, 1832 square foot home in Na
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
111 Kahului Beach Road
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit.