Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

1524 Pensacola St #207

1524 Pensacola Street · (808) 203-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available November 1st.

Fresh carpet and paint throughout spacious one bedroom unit with large lanai! Unit features a full kitchen and window A/C. This unit includes one assigned parking stall and a storage unit. Laundry facilities just one floor down. Good condition in a quiet location.

One year rental agreement to start. Rent includes water, sewer and trash fees. One pet under 25 lbs may be negotiable on a case by case basis. No smoking. We do not accept Section 8.

Please contact Thomas Lee (RS-81615) 808-203-8077 to schedule a viewing.

Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
Pensacola Gardens is located in the heart of Makiki. Easy access to freeway, 5 minutes from downtown and Alamoana. This building is set back from Pensacola St making it very quiet. The building features a pool, laundry facilities, storage, parking and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have any available units?
1524 Pensacola St #207 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have?
Some of 1524 Pensacola St #207's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Pensacola St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Pensacola St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Pensacola St #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Pensacola St #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Pensacola St #207 offers parking.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Pensacola St #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Pensacola St #207 has a pool.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have accessible units?
No, 1524 Pensacola St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Pensacola St #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Pensacola St #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 Pensacola St #207 has units with air conditioning.
