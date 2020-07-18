1524 Pensacola St #207

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

Available November 1st.



Fresh carpet and paint throughout spacious one bedroom unit with large lanai! Unit features a full kitchen and window A/C. This unit includes one assigned parking stall and a storage unit. Laundry facilities just one floor down. Good condition in a quiet location.



One year rental agreement to start. Rent includes water, sewer and trash fees. One pet under 25 lbs may be negotiable on a case by case basis. No smoking. We do not accept Section 8.



Please contact Thomas Lee (RS-81615) 808-203-8077 to schedule a viewing.



Locations, LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815

Pensacola Gardens is located in the heart of Makiki. Easy access to freeway, 5 minutes from downtown and Alamoana. This building is set back from Pensacola St making it very quiet. The building features a pool, laundry facilities, storage, parking and more.