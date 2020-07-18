1524 Pensacola St #207

Amenities
Available November 1st.
Fresh carpet and paint throughout spacious one bedroom unit with large lanai! Unit features a full kitchen and window A/C. This unit includes one assigned parking stall and a storage unit. Laundry facilities just one floor down. Good condition in a quiet location.
One year rental agreement to start. Rent includes water, sewer and trash fees. One pet under 25 lbs may be negotiable on a case by case basis. No smoking. We do not accept Section 8.
Please contact Thomas Lee (RS-81615) 808-203-8077 to schedule a viewing.
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
Pensacola Gardens is located in the heart of Makiki. Easy access to freeway, 5 minutes from downtown and Alamoana. This building is set back from Pensacola St making it very quiet. The building features a pool, laundry facilities, storage, parking and more.