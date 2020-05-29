All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1416 Pua Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1416 Pua Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:12 AM

1416 Pua Lane

1416 Pua Lane · (808) 487-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Kalihi - Palama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1416 Pua Lane, Honolulu, HI 96817
Kalihi - Palama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cozy 2 bedroom plantation style home is conveniently located in the Palama area and is just a few minutes from downtown Honolulu! The interior of this home has been renovated with new luxury vinyl plank floors, new vinyl sliding windows, and new paint throughout. The kitchen has also been renovated with new hardwood cabinets, new quartz countertops, new gas stove, ne Refrigerator, and new deep sink. Must see to appreciate! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, maintaining the yard, and providing their own washer & dryer. $20 application fee and minimum 600 credit score per adult required. Combined income must be at least 3 times the rent amount to qualify. No pets and no smoking. Contact Robert for showings and questions at (808)398-0914 or robert@pro808.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Pua Lane have any available units?
1416 Pua Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Pua Lane have?
Some of 1416 Pua Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Pua Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Pua Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Pua Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Pua Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1416 Pua Lane offer parking?
No, 1416 Pua Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Pua Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Pua Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Pua Lane have a pool?
No, 1416 Pua Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Pua Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Pua Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Pua Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Pua Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Pua Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Pua Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1416 Pua Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity