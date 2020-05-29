1416 Pua Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cozy 2 bedroom plantation style home is conveniently located in the Palama area and is just a few minutes from downtown Honolulu! The interior of this home has been renovated with new luxury vinyl plank floors, new vinyl sliding windows, and new paint throughout. The kitchen has also been renovated with new hardwood cabinets, new quartz countertops, new gas stove, ne Refrigerator, and new deep sink. Must see to appreciate! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, maintaining the yard, and providing their own washer & dryer. $20 application fee and minimum 600 credit score per adult required. Combined income must be at least 3 times the rent amount to qualify. No pets and no smoking. Contact Robert for showings and questions at (808)398-0914 or robert@pro808.com.