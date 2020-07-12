/
kalihi palama
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:19 AM
299 Apartments for rent in Kalihi - Palama, Honolulu, HI
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1260 RICHARD LANE B 402
1260 Richards Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
703 sqft
1260 RICHARD LANE - Property Id: 256162 THE PROPERTY LOCATED IN ACCESSABLE IN ALL BUS LINE, GROCERIES STORE, CONVIENT STORE, FASTFOOD STORE, THE BUILDING IS SECURED WITH CCTV SERVALANCE, KEY PODS ENTRY, INTERCOM ACCESS FOR VISITORS AND INCLUDED ONE
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1432 Pua Lane Unit B
1432 Pua Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
885 sqft
1304 Pua Lane - BRAND NEW HOME Electricity, Water/Sewer included. washer/dryer on site. located about 1 mile from Downtown Honolulu business district, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Honolulu Community College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Puuhale Rd 302
835 Puuhale Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Unit 302 Available 07/15/20 PUUHALE GARDENS - Property Id: 305859 ONE BED ROOM I FULL BATH WITH KITCHEN AND LEAVING ROOM CON VENIENT TO BANK SCHOOL AND BUS AND SUPER MARKET CALL 808 488 4618 OR 808 561 7812 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 N King St 105
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient unit on King St - Property Id: 305733 Newer building conveniently located in Downtown. The site is large and is relatively quiet for downtown.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
980 Robello Lane
980 Robello Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Upgraded, newly renovated two bedroom, one bath unit on 3rd floor with one assigned parking stall. No pets, no smoking, includes water/sewer. Tenant to pay own electric, cable, internet and phone. Close to Kailani Elem.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Pohaku St. Unit B302
1555 Pohaku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
550 sqft
1555 Pohaku St.
Results within 1 mile of Kalihi - Palama
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
633 Nalanui St
633 Nalanui Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
772 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH 1 PARKING AVAILABLE NOW! DOWN THE STREET FROM LILIHA BAKERY - ADDRESS: 633 NALANUI ST. HONOLULU, HI 96817 CALL/TEXT BRIAN AT 808-255-3839 FOR QUESTION AND APPOINTMENTS. AVAILABLE NOW! 3/1/1 LOCATED ON THE 4TH FLOOR.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Ulana Street
1915 Ulana Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Kalihi 3 Bedroom - Available NOW! Electricity, water, sewer and trash included. Live in convenient Kalihi. Close to Likelike Hwy and H1 Exits. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 parking. Coin washer and dryer on property. No smoking in or on property.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2028 C OHAI LANE
2028 Ohai Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Single Family Home ... 2 bedroom, 1 bath! - Available Now! A cozy single family home with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and two assigned parking stalls (1 covered and 1 open). Recently upgraded.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Prospect Street, #C4
217 Prospect Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
217 Prospect Street, #C4 Available 08/01/20 Dowsett Point - Spacious and upgraded 1/1/1 - Welcome to Dowsett Point. Convenient Punchbowl location, be within minutes of Downtown Honolulu and Ala Moana with easy freeway access in both directions.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913
1255 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kukui Plaza Ewa Tower- 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 parking located in Downtown Honolulu!! - -Rental Address: 1255 Nuuanu Ave. #1913 Honolulu, HI 96817 Rent: $1,700.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,700.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 South St #4201
555 South St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
555 South St #4201 Available 08/05/20 Kakaako Elegance - Keauhou Place 4201 - Rental Terms Rent: $3,300 Security Deposit: $3,30 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 5, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 South Street #2110
555 South Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Keauhou Place) - Situated in the heart of Kakaako, Keauhou Place offers urban lifestyle at it's finest! Located near numerous shopping and dining venues such as Ward Center and Ala Moana Center.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 Yamada Ln
1711 Yamada Lane, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
3BR/1BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LILIHA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 3BR/1BA Single Family home in Liliha. Conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 N. Beretania St. #3606 Honolulu Tower #3606
60 N Beretania St, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
716 sqft
HONOLULU TOWER 1/1/1, SUNRISE/MOUNTAIN VIEWS - Honolulu Tower Downtown Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking located on the 36 floor with beautiful sunrise and mountain views. A great space of 754 sq. ft.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
600 Ala Moana Boulevard
600 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to this exciting, new concept in living!! The Collection offers a contemporary lobby gallery & e-lounge, club and party room, entertainment "flex" rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, community workshop where you can work on your bike
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
60 North Beretania Street
60 North Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honolulu Tower Downtown Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking located on the 36 floor with beautiful sunrise and mountain views. A great space of 754 sq. ft. with lanai, a/c in bedroom, carpet, w/d, clean appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 N. Judd St.
801 Judd Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
925 sqft
Utilities Included / 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Liliha, Lower Alewa Heights) - This Newly renovated Downstairs home features: ** NEW Custom Cabinets ** NEW Granite Countertops ** NEW Hot Plate ** FRESH Paint Throughout ** Tile Flooring
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 South Street #2907 Building A
801 South St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
776 sqft
801 South Street! 2 Bdrm., 1.5 bathroom, 2 unassigned Pkg., 29th Floor! - Newer 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment with 2 unassigned parking stalls. Unit is located on the 29th floor and has Ocean and city views. Small lanai of 43 square feet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Huna St #513 - Nuuanu Park Place
1720 Huna Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
Nu'uanu Park Place - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with beautiful garden views conveniently located close to Downtown and easy freeway access. Tucked in Nu'uanu, this unit has a lanai that overlooks Lili'uokalani Botanical Gardens.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Queen Emma Street #3607
1200 Queen Emma Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Living! Capitol Place - This luxurious two bedroom/two bathroom penthouse unit is offered for rent in the conveniently located Capitol Place.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 Nuuanu Ave. #307
2050 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
693 sqft
Newly Painted, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking / Utilities Included - Charming and convenient, this property is located just minutes from Downtown Honolulu and near freeway access! * Newly Painted * Upgraded Kitchen * Laminate Floors Throughout *
