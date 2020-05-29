All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 132 Milo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

132 Milo Lane

132 Milo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

132 Milo Lane, Honolulu, HI 96813
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Punchbowl/Nuuanu Single family house 3 bed, 1.5 newly renovated, carport, plenty parking, pet negotiable - Beautiful and Lush Punchbowl/Nuuanu neighborhood - Spacious yard single family house 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with carport. New interior and exterior paint, new vinyl plank floors. Level fenced yard. Close to all conveniences of town. Easy access to all freeways to east or west. Comfortable living space and very pleasant. Experience Island Lifestyle. Enjoy, Live and Breathe Island Life Every day.

ADDRESS: 132 Milo Lane Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
RENT: $2,500; Security Deposit $2,500
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities. Solar water heater.
APPLIANCES: electric range with oven, refrigerator; washer, dryer , all rooms have ceiling fans
AMENITIES: Fully fenced level yard with carport. No carpet, entire unit has new vinyl floor planks. Good cross section of breeze from all windows. Solar water heater.
PET POLICY: Pet negotiable, subject to approval. If approved, pet security deposit and renter's insurance required.
AVAILABILITY: available now
SHOWING: please email: rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com or text Bey at 808-554-2788 for showing appointment and other information.
APPLICATION: Please visit us online www.kfgpropertiesinc.com to apply or email rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com for application form. NO APPLICATION FEE. But we require interview. There's a one time charge $35 processing fee if your application is approved and process rental agreement.

Thank you.

KFG PROPERTIES, INC.
909 Lehua Ave., 2nd Floor
Pearl City, Hawaii 96782
Tel. No. 808-456-8188
Fax No. 808-454-2422
www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE5750445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Milo Lane have any available units?
132 Milo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 132 Milo Lane have?
Some of 132 Milo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Milo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
132 Milo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Milo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Milo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 132 Milo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 132 Milo Lane does offer parking.
Does 132 Milo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Milo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Milo Lane have a pool?
No, 132 Milo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 132 Milo Lane have accessible units?
No, 132 Milo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Milo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Milo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Milo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Milo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
