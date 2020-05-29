Amenities
Punchbowl/Nuuanu Single family house 3 bed, 1.5 newly renovated, carport, plenty parking, pet negotiable - Beautiful and Lush Punchbowl/Nuuanu neighborhood - Spacious yard single family house 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with carport. New interior and exterior paint, new vinyl plank floors. Level fenced yard. Close to all conveniences of town. Easy access to all freeways to east or west. Comfortable living space and very pleasant. Experience Island Lifestyle. Enjoy, Live and Breathe Island Life Every day.
ADDRESS: 132 Milo Lane Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
RENT: $2,500; Security Deposit $2,500
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities. Solar water heater.
APPLIANCES: electric range with oven, refrigerator; washer, dryer , all rooms have ceiling fans
AMENITIES: Fully fenced level yard with carport. No carpet, entire unit has new vinyl floor planks. Good cross section of breeze from all windows. Solar water heater.
PET POLICY: Pet negotiable, subject to approval. If approved, pet security deposit and renter's insurance required.
AVAILABILITY: available now
SHOWING: please email: rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com or text Bey at 808-554-2788 for showing appointment and other information.
APPLICATION: Please visit us online www.kfgpropertiesinc.com to apply or email rent@kfgpropertiesinc.com for application form. NO APPLICATION FEE. But we require interview. There's a one time charge $35 processing fee if your application is approved and process rental agreement.
