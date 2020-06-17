All apartments in Villa Rica
3007 Weeping Willow Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

3007 Weeping Willow Way

3007 Weeping Willow Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3007 Weeping Willow Way, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3007 Weeping Willow Way Villa Rica GA · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
-

(RLNE5630209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have any available units?
3007 Weeping Willow Way has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have?
Some of 3007 Weeping Willow Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Weeping Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Weeping Willow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Weeping Willow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Weeping Willow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Weeping Willow Way does offer parking.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Weeping Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have a pool?
No, 3007 Weeping Willow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 3007 Weeping Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Weeping Willow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Weeping Willow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Weeping Willow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
