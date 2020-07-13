/
pet friendly apartments
18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
9 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Mirror Lake
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1334 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
1077 Southwood Drive
1077 Southwood Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2402 sqft
Rare Ranch on basement in Mirror Lake! Fabulous floorplan with master on main & soaring ceilings. Hardwoods on main. Huge kitchen with oversized island, plenty of cabinetry, workstation & large breakfast area.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
342 Augusta Woods Drive
342 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Marigold Court
405 Marigold Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1689 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Rica
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
44 Riverbend Trail
44 Riverbend Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1257 sqft
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated November 24 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bridgestone Lane
165 Bridgestone Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1815 sqft
Gorgeous and roomy 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch-style home.
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
230 Sage Drive
230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7237 Lacey Drive
7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2095 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
208 Pleasant Way
208 Pleasant Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1092 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
