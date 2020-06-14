Apartment List
/
GA
/
villa rica
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA with garage

Villa Rica apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mirror Lake
17 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Lakes
1 Unit Available
211 Millstream Ridge
211 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2640 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Alton Circle
122 Alton Circle, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
122 Alton Circle - 122 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Located Near Downtown Villa Rica **PHOTOS COMING SOON** - This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a newer home that was built-in 2018.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
5006 Serenity Point Lane
5006 Serenity Point Lane, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,860 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.

1 of 49

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2004 Creek Pointe Way
2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3800 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
501 Weston Court
501 Weston Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
501 Weston Court Available 05/15/20 2.5 miles to I-20 - River Trace Subdivision 3 BR 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, Dining/Kitchen Combo, Corner Lot. To apply for this property please visit www.farishrealty.com, select "OUR RENTALS".

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2762 Nautical Way
2762 Nautical Way, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2194 sqft
Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Lakes
1 Unit Available
202 Millstream Ridge
202 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
3007 Weeping Willow Way
3007 Weeping Willow Way, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2256 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
515 Brady Dr
515 Brady Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1805 sqft
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Rica

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 14

Last updated November 24 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bridgestone Lane
165 Bridgestone Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1815 sqft
Gorgeous and roomy 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch-style home.
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8332 Ramblin Ct
8332 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath all-elctric home in Douglasville. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7392 Elm Ridge Court
7392 Elmridge Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
AMAZING.....STEPLESS RANCH/ GORGEOUS/ UPGRADES GALLORE/ TOTALLY UPDATED/ BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! - COME SEE THIS AMAZING...... STEPLESS RANCH HOME..... WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT HOME IN SMALL SUBDIVISION AND ON A CUL DE SAC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3730 Douglas Ridge Trail
3730 Douglas Ridge Trail, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
1770 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4731 Kings Highway
4731 Kings Highway, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6165 Queens Road
6165 Queens Road, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1208 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
230 Sage Drive
230 Sage Drive, Carroll County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
48 Buhrstone Crossing
48 Buhrstone Crossing, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1196 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Villa Rica 2 BedroomsVilla Rica 3 BedroomsVilla Rica Apartments with Balcony
Villa Rica Apartments with GarageVilla Rica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVilla Rica Apartments with Parking
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolVilla Rica Dog Friendly ApartmentsVilla Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College