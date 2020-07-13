/
apartments with pool
37 Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
9 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Mirror Lake
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2028 Sweet Bay Drive
2028 Sweet Bay, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2933 sqft
2028 Sweet Bay Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with Golf Course / Lake View in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision. - Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with your personal Golf Course / Lake View from your back door.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
527 Firethorn Court
527 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
1077 Southwood Drive
1077 Southwood Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2402 sqft
Rare Ranch on basement in Mirror Lake! Fabulous floorplan with master on main & soaring ceilings. Hardwoods on main. Huge kitchen with oversized island, plenty of cabinetry, workstation & large breakfast area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Lakes
202 Millstream Ridge
202 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
515 Brady Dr
515 Brady Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1805 sqft
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Rica
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
45 Silverthorne Circle
45 Silverthorne Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5014 Monticello Drive
5014 Monticello Drive, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9014 Tarnwood Court
9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
320 Augusta Woods Drive
320 Augusta Woods Dr, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1915 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
16 River Oak Court
16 River Oak Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1624 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7530 Mountain Breeze
7530 Mountain Breeze, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2536 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
74 Woodlake Lane
74 Woodlake Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
547 Bakers Bridge Circle
547 Bakers Bridge Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Stunning Douglasville Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6788 E Woodridge Place
6788 East Woodridge Place, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2308 sqft
6788 E Woodridge Place Available 09/11/20 GREAT HOME / POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WONDERFUL HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION - A POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS COMMUINITY. GREAT SCHOOLS TOO.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.
