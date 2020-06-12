/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
7 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mirror Lake
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1142 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
12 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1175 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1198 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7998 East Field Drive
7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
227 Garden Lake Drive
227 Garden Lake Drive, Carroll County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1290 sqft
2 bed 0ne bath
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.
