mirror lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Mirror Lake, Villa Rica, GA
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.
2028 Sweet Bay Drive
2028 Sweet Bay, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2933 sqft
2028 Sweet Bay Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with Golf Course / Lake View in Popular Mirror Lake Subdivision. - Coming Soon! Gorgeous Brick Home with your personal Golf Course / Lake View from your back door.
1077 Southwood Drive
1077 Southwood Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2402 sqft
Rare Ranch on basement in Mirror Lake! Fabulous floorplan with master on main & soaring ceilings. Hardwoods on main. Huge kitchen with oversized island, plenty of cabinetry, workstation & large breakfast area.
2004 Creek Pointe Way
2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3800 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring.
2762 Nautical Way
2762 Nautical Way, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2194 sqft
Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.
3007 Weeping Willow Way
3007 Weeping Willow Way, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2256 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
515 Brady Dr
515 Brady Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1805 sqft
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room.
Results within 5 miles of Mirror Lake
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
1006 Nandina Court
1006 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
301 Augusta Woods Drive
301 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
169 Grapevine Drive
169 Grape Vine Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1104 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
516 Firethorn Court
516 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1007 Nandina Court
1007 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1012 Nandina Court
1012 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
1008 Nandina Court
1008 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
527 Firethorn Court
527 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.
56 Riverview Place
56 Riverview Place, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1884 sqft
4 Bedroom FARMHOUSE with WRAP AROUND PORCH and ENTRY OFF OF MASTER SUITE! - 4 Bedroom FARMHOUSE with WRAP AROUND PORCH and ENTRY OFF OF MASTER SUITE! This home has charm throughout! Back deck overlooks wooded lot with privacy, a true escape!.
518 Firethorn Court
518 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1915 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
522 Firethorn Court
522 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1800 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
44 Riverbend Trail
44 Riverbend Trail, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1257 sqft
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
501 Weston Court
501 Weston Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
501 Weston Court Available 05/15/20 2.5 miles to I-20 - River Trace Subdivision 3 BR 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, Dining/Kitchen Combo, Corner Lot. To apply for this property please visit www.farishrealty.com, select "OUR RENTALS".
202 Millstream Ridge
202 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
