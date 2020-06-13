Apartment List
/
GA
/
villa rica
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mirror Lake
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
13 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
6 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
5006 Serenity Point Lane
5006 Serenity Point Lane, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,860 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lakes
1 Unit Available
211 Millstream Ridge
211 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2640 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 49

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2004 Creek Pointe Way
2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3800 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Lakes
1 Unit Available
202 Millstream Ridge
202 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Rica

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9014 Tarnwood Court
9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
106 Blue Spruce Dr
106 Blue Spruce Drive, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1748 sqft
You can own this beatiful home, lease with option to buy - You can own this home! Lease with option to buy, Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with, a nice fireplace, screened porch, upgraded laminate flooring in the great room.
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$964
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4881 Old Briar Trail
4881 Old Briar Trail, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1872 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful airy and bright 4BR 3BA home features a spacious LR and DR combo, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! A deck overlooking a big fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor relaxing! Deposit

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6580 Oakwood Drive
6580 Oakwood Drive, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1640 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5355 Orchard Place
5355 Orchard Place, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1878 sqft
***Available Now*** Move-in ready! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, solid surface counters, and stained cabinets, a large separate living room, dining room and family room open to

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Sumer Lane North
504 Sumer Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 144

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stewarts Mill
1 Unit Available
5532 Stewart Mill Rd
5532 Stewarts Mill Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1702 sqft
AWESOME RAISED RANCH - NOT IN A SUBDIVSION, GREAT LOCATION!!! - We just got this home so please know it will be painted, cleaned inside and out - including yard work and looking Amazing in the next few days but wanted folks to know about it now.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8840 West Hills Court
8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level.

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.
6821 Fairway Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. - 6821 Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home in a Great Community Right off of I-20 - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a great community right off the Interstate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Villa Rica, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Villa Rica renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Villa Rica 2 BedroomsVilla Rica 3 BedroomsVilla Rica Apartments with Balcony
Villa Rica Apartments with GarageVilla Rica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVilla Rica Apartments with Parking
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolVilla Rica Dog Friendly ApartmentsVilla Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College