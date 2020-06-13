Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA

Finding an apartment in Villa Rica that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mirror Lake
17 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 Alton Cir
166 Alton Circle, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1508 sqft
Beautiful two-story home! The main floor includes a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 Firethorn Court
516 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
303 Augusta Woods Drive
303 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1800 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
301 Augusta Woods Drive
301 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2002 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Nandina Court
1006 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1689 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Nandina Court
1008 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2421 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Bordeau Way
1223 Bordeaux Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3443 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Vine Cliff
2006 Vine Cliff, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2804 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
517 Firethorn Court
517 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2002 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
521 Firethorn Court
521 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
527 Firethorn Court
527 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
531 Firethorn Court
531 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
529 Firethorn Court
529 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2421 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 Firethorn Court
525 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2002 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
523 Firethorn Court
523 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2421 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
314 Augusta Woods Drive
314 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1689 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
318 Augusta Woods Drive
318 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1800 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
316 Augusta Woods Drive
316 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
404 Marigold Ct
404 Marigold Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
405 Marigold Court
405 Marigold Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1689 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
342 Augusta Woods Drive
342 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Villa Rica, GA

Finding an apartment in Villa Rica that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

