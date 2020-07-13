Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA with parking

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
9 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Mirror Lake
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1344 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.

1 of 49

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2004 Creek Pointe Way
2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3800 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
501 Weston Court
501 Weston Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
501 Weston Court Available 05/15/20 2.5 miles to I-20 - River Trace Subdivision 3 BR 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, Dining/Kitchen Combo, Corner Lot. To apply for this property please visit www.farishrealty.com, select "OUR RENTALS".

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
2762 Nautical Way
2762 Nautical Way, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2194 sqft
Want to feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane from Desperate Housewives?? This is your house! White picket fences and similar architectural style houses. This is a 3 BR, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Lakes
202 Millstream Ridge
202 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,148 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
3007 Weeping Willow Way
3007 Weeping Willow Way, Villa Rica, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2256 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Mirror Lake
515 Brady Dr
515 Brady Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1805 sqft
A new, Beautiful and spacious home is available now! 3 bd/2.5 bath situated in a desirable quiet community w/swimming pool. Entertain family and friends in the inviting family room.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Rica

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
169 Grapevine Drive
169 Grape Vine Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1104 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Villa Rosa Rd
555 Villa Rosa Road, Temple, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2137 sqft
555 Villa Rosa Rd Available 07/17/20 AMAZING HOME WITH PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / NEW HOME FOR US BUT WILL BE MARKET READY SOON! / UPDATED PICS SOON. - A WORK IN PROGRESS! WE JUST GOT THIS HOME BUT IT WILL BE AMAZING ONCE WE ARE DONE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house, you've found it! Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer furnace w/ gas heat. Wood flooring throughout main level and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9014 Tarnwood Court
9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated November 24 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bridgestone Lane
165 Bridgestone Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1815 sqft
Gorgeous and roomy 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch-style home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16 River Oak Court
16 River Oak Court, Carroll County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1624 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Villa Rica
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
547 Bakers Bridge Circle
547 Bakers Bridge Circle, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Stunning Douglasville Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 113

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2292 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 N Ga-113
1103 Georgia Highway 113, Carroll County, GA
Studio
$550
OFFICES SPACES FOR RENT - Catalyst Church has 2 office spaces available with plenty of parking and Wifi included. Please call Tina with any questions at 770-836-1240. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5869765)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Villa Rica, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Villa Rica apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

