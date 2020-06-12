/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Rica, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
7 Units Available
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1225 sqft
Wildwood at Villa Rica offers beautiful 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 812 to 1225 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
12 Units Available
Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1350 sqft
Hickory Falls Apartments in Villa Rica provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences! Your new apartment home is designed to complement your lifestyle with well thought out interiors and an unsurpassed amenity package
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mirror Lake
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1334 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
531 Firethorn Court
531 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
521 Firethorn Court
521 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1915 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
342 Augusta Woods Drive
342 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Alton Circle
122 Alton Circle, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
122 Alton Circle - 122 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Located Near Downtown Villa Rica **PHOTOS COMING SOON** - This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a newer home that was built-in 2018.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
5006 Serenity Point Lane
5006 Serenity Point Lane, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,860 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mirror Lake
1 Unit Available
2585 Chipping Court
2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lakes
1 Unit Available
211 Millstream Ridge
211 Millstream Rdg, Villa Rica, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Alton Cir
166 Alton Circle, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1508 sqft
Beautiful two-story home! The main floor includes a great room that leads to an open dining room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with a private bath and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 E Bay Springs Drive
1017 East Bay Springs Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
1017 E Bay Springs Drive Available 08/15/20 Spacious ranch in great school district - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2477800)
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
516 Firethorn Court
516 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Bordeau Way
1223 Bordeaux Way, Villa Rica, GA
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
303 Augusta Woods Drive
303 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1800 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Nandina Court
1006 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1689 sqft
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Nandina Court
1008 Nandina Ct, Villa Rica, GA
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
301 Augusta Woods Drive
301 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Vine Cliff
2006 Vine Cliff, Villa Rica, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
523 Firethorn Court
523 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
517 Firethorn Court
517 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
529 Firethorn Court
529 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
527 Firethorn Court
527 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1689 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
525 Firethorn Court
525 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! This brand new home has tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
