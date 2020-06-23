All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 Eva Kennedy Rd

861 Eva Kennedy Road · No Longer Available
Location

861 Eva Kennedy Road, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Terrific Suwanee Location! Close to everything! North Gwinnett High School, North Gwinnett Middle and Roberts Elementary. Private, quiet three bedroom two bath home. Central heat and air. Ready to move in! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have any available units?
861 Eva Kennedy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have?
Some of 861 Eva Kennedy Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Eva Kennedy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
861 Eva Kennedy Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Eva Kennedy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd does offer parking.
Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have a pool?
No, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have accessible units?
No, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Eva Kennedy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Eva Kennedy Rd has units with dishwashers.
