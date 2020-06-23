861 Eva Kennedy Rd

Terrific Suwanee Location! Close to everything! North Gwinnett High School, North Gwinnett Middle and Roberts Elementary. Private, quiet three bedroom two bath home. Central heat and air. Ready to move in! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
