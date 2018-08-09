867 Tramore Drive

Amenities

This home is a must see. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has charm and is located near everything.



Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.