Stockbridge, GA
867 Tramore Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

867 Tramore Drive

867 Tramore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

867 Tramore Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a must see. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has charm and is located near everything.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Tramore Drive have any available units?
867 Tramore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 867 Tramore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
867 Tramore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Tramore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 867 Tramore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 867 Tramore Drive offer parking?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 867 Tramore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Tramore Drive have a pool?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 867 Tramore Drive have accessible units?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Tramore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Tramore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Tramore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

